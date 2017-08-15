ODU says partnership with Norfolk police has reduced crime

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University says a partnership between its campus police and Norfolk police has resulted in reduced crime stats.

Since the partnership emerged, Old Dominion has seen:

36 percent drop in violent crimes

80 percent reduction in all burglaries

76 percent slide in residence hall burglaries

72 percent drop in liquor law violations

35 percent reduction in total crime in residence halls

Likewise, Assistant Norfolk Police Chief Francis Emerson added the City of Norfolk has recorded a 14 percent drop in total crime citywide.

“We are doing this by working together and developing strategies,” Harris said. “We’re seeing great success.”

Harris said the partnership includes collaboration between street officers, crime analysts and investigative units on trending issues. Both agencies have taken turns providing Roll Call Training at the other Department related to disorderly houses, quality of life issues and criminal activity stemming from house parties. At Old Dominion, the university has enhanced lighting on campus, added over 1,700 cameras on campus and the surrounding neighborhoods while partnering with Norfolk Community Resource officers, emergency management personnel, Rent Ready Program and other city initiatives.

“Street level officers are working hand in hand on addressing crime issues on any given night,” Harris said. “It’s something both agencies have taken very seriously and we are happy with the results we are seeing.”