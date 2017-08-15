North Carolina preparing for massive ‘solar show’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The 2017 Solar Eclipse promises to be a rare event, drawing the interests of astronomers and citizens alike.

Many people will be flocking to areas in North Carolina, including the southwestern portion of the state. That part of North Carolina will be in the eclipse’s path of totality — or 100 percent coverage.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say they have been preparing for the likelihood of hundreds of thousands of people descending upon the state for the eclipse.

Officials say Jackson County alone is getting ready for between 18,000 and 20,000 visitors. Residents and travelers are being asked to stay safe.

NCDOT released a list of safety tips ahead of next Monday’s event:

Plan Ahead: Arrive early due to expected high traffic volumes. Obey all posted signs and message boards.

Stay Put: Do not park on the shoulder of the road to view the eclipse. Get off the road and park in a safe location — such as a rest area.

Do not wear eclipse glasses while driving.

while driving. Leave Late: Traffic will likely be heavy following the eclipse, so stick around — wherever you are — and let others leave first.

