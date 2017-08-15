Norfolk mother accused of cutting children before trying to kill self

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk mother has been charged with cutting her two children with a knife in their sleep. Court documents say she then tried to kill herself.

Thirty-five-year-old Tanesha Gordany is facing two counts of aggravated malicious wounding after the alleged incident on July 28.

“Never in my wildest dreams the woman you see in the mug shot was the person that I spoke to the week before,” said Gordany’s attorney Andy Protogyrou. “It is impossible to comprehend it is the same person.”

Protgryou will be tasked with defending Gordany in court.

According to court paperwork, police were called to Gordany’s apartment on Azalea Garden Road on July 28. Her 12-year-old son told detectives that he woke up and his mom was trying to smother him with a pillow. She then cut him with a knife. He told police his nine-year-old sister was already cut and bleeding.

Court documents say Gordany then cut herself with a box cutter, injected her thigh with something, took some pills and drank insecticide mixed with soda.

“The family has been distraught to say the least,” Gordany added. “They are just trying to comprehend what’s happened.”

According to court records, Gordany is a nurse with Sentara. She spent some time in the hospital before being transferred to jail.

Police took syringes, plastic bottles with pills, two kitchen knives, duct tape and a box cutter from the apartment.

Protogyrou says the kids are okay. They both needed stitches. He believes this stems from a custody battle.

“In early August, the children were supposed to travel with the father to Oklahoma, so she was losing both of her babies to the father,” Protogyrou said. “That’s the only thing I can think of that causes someone to snap as she did and she totally snapped.”

The children are now with their father in Oklahoma.

Gordany remains in Norfolk jail without bond. She will be in back in court in November.