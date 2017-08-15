Newport News man accused of shooting at a taxi

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing several charges after police say he was accused of shooting at a taxi earlier this week.

Police say officers were called to the 600 block of Peninsula Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot in the area. A minute later, the officers were told the gunshot had been heard a few blocks away on Surry Avenue.

Officers got the identity of a suspect as well as the location of a discarded gun in the 600 block of Nansemond Drive — near the vicinity where the gunshot was reportedly fired.

During the officers’ investigation, dispatch received a report from a someone claiming that the taxi he was driving had been hit by gunfire in that same area.

This person, a 45-year-old Virginia Beach man, told police he had gotten into an argument with the suspect. He claims the suspect pointed a hand gun at him and pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed.

Police say the man ran to the taxi and tried to drive away. The rear and driver’s side windows were reportedly hit by gunfire as he drove off.

Police ended up filing several charges against 29-year-old Timothy Green for the alleged incident:

Attempted malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle

Discharging a firearm in public

Reckless handling of a firearm

Having a concealed weapon.

