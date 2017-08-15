Navy schedules meetings to discuss Super Hornet transition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy is holding meetings in a couple of weeks to talk about potential environmental impacts of transitioning the remaining F/A-18 Hornet aircraft to F/A-18 Super Hornets.

A majority of aircraft at Naval Air Station Oceana were transitioned to the Super Hornet a decade ago, according to the Navy.

The Super Hornets are now conducting flight training at Oceana as well as Naval Auxiliary Landing Field (NALF) Fentress.

Two public meetings are being held at the end of this month for members of the public to discuss and makes comments on a draft environmental assessment of the hornet swap. Navy staff will be available to answer questions.

The meetings are scheduled for the following dates (both are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.):

Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Columbian Club in Virginia Beach

Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Hickory Ruritan Club in Chesapeake

