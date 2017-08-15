Midtown Tunnel 5K run/walk canceled

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Midtown Tunnel 5K run/walk scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 has been canceled.

Elizabeth River Crossings said in a news release Tuesday that full refunds will be provided to those who registered for the event.

“Last year’s race commemorated the opening of the tunnel before it was in regular use. Now we have an obligation to the 2,500 to 3,000 motorists who count on using the westbound Midtown Tunnel every Saturday morning,” said Philip Shucet, ERC CEO. “While canceling the race is disappointing, keeping the tunnel open and in full service on August 26 is our higher priority.”

Proceeds from the race were to benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. ERC and the race sponsors are coordinating a donation to the Foodbank.

Refunds will be issued by Flat-Out Events, and participants can expect to receive their refund within two weeks. If you have any questions about refunds, send an email to raceteam@flatoutevents.com.