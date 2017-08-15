Local museums to celebrate the solar eclipse

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The 2017 eclipse is fast approaching.

The Virginia Living Museum (VLM) and Nauticus are welcoming eclipse viewers to join them on Monday, Aug. 21. The total solar eclipse will begin at approximately 1:21 p.m., with the best viewing time between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

The VLM says it will offer telescope views of the sun throughout the partial eclipse. The museum will also provide eclipse glasses so visitors who prefer to view the eclipse directly. In case of inclement weather, the VLM plans to try to display a live webcast of the total solar eclipse in the Abbitt Planetarium. The cost of watching is included in museum admission. Eclipse glasses will be free while supplies last. They can also be purchased at the museum’s Wild Things store for $2.

The VLM’s Abbitt Planetarium Theater will have special showings of “Eclipse 2017.” The program gives viewers the how, when and where to watch the eclipse safely. Shows on eclipse day can be viewed at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. and is recommended for ages 10 and above. The cost for the show is free to VLM members and $4 in addition to general admission for non-members.

For those who want to be prepared, you can join Dr. Kelly Herbst, VLM Astronomy Curator, at 6 p.m. on Thursday for a special talk about the eclipse. Registration is required. The talk is included in admission and the Museum will be open until 8 p.m. that evening.

In Norfolk, Nauticus invites visitors to come watch the first total solar eclipse of the millennium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. Those who buy tickets for Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin will receive free eclipse glasses while supplies last. Nauticus will be offering special planetary programming throughout the day.

Visitors can learn about eclipses, make eclipse models and take part in programs related to the moon’s effect on sea levels. Educators will be on hand to direct Eclipse Day visitors to the best viewing locations on the Nauticus campus.

For more information about Eclipse Day, please visit www.nauticus.org or call 757-664-1000.