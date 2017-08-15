Judge rules evidence can be used in case against Navy SEAL

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A judge ruled Tuesday that the search that produced evidence against a Navy SEAL charged with possession and production of child pornography was legal.

Agents say they found sexually explicit images and videos of children on Petty First Class Gregory Seerden’s phone. He was at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story for training at the time.

Seerden’s federal public defender had argued the search that yielded evidence was illegal because the order came from Seerden’s commanding officer in California, but the phone was in Virginia during the search. If the judge had thrown out the search, the case most likely would have been dismissed.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.