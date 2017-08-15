Funeral announcements announced for Virginia troopers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two Virginia State Police troopers who died in a helicopter crash after monitoring a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville.

Virginia State Police said Tuesday that the funeral for Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates has been set for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Richmond. The funeral for Lt. H. Jay Cullen, the helicopter’s pilot, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Southside Church of the Nazarene in Chesterfield County.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the helicopter was providing video to police of activities in downtown Charlottesville last Saturday before it broke off to lend support to a motorcade for Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

There was no distress signal before it crashed, accident investigators said.

Virginia State Police released more information about both troopers on Monday:

Lieutenant Cullen was born in Winchester County, New York, and graduated from Germantown High School in Memphis, Tenn., in 1987. Before joining Virginia State Police in 1993, he worked as a flight instructor in Front Royal and Winchester He held a bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Cullen graduated from the Virginia State Police Training Academy as a member of the 90th Basic Session on May 13, 1994. His first patrol assignment upon graduation was in Fairfax. In 1999, he joined the Aviation Unit as a trooper-pilot at the Virginia State Police Aviation Base in Manassas and has been assigned to Aviation Unit ever since. The following year he was transferred to the Lynchburg Aviation Base, where in 2003, he achieved the rank of senior trooper. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2005 and assumed his new role at the Virginia State Police Aviation Base in Chesterfield County.

In 2007, Lieutenant Cullen was named acting first sergeant at the Chesterfield base. He was promoted to the rank of first sergeant in 2012 and then became acting lieutenant at the base that December.

Cullen is a 2014 graduate of the National Criminal Justice Command College at the University of Virginia. In February 2017, he attained the rank of lieutenant and became commander of the Aviation Unit.

Lieutenant Cullen is survived by his wife and two sons, ages 17 and 15.

Trooper-Pilot Bates was born in Manassas and graduated from Brentsville District Middle-Senior High School in Nokesville, Virginia, in 1994. He served as a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol from 1998 until he joined the Virginia State Police in 2004. He graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy on August 27, 2004 as a member of the 107th Basic Session.

Bates’ first assignment was in Virginia State Police Richmond Division’s Area 8 Office, which encompasses the City of Richmond and Henrico County. Less than a year later, he became a member of the office’s Motors Unit, serving as a motorcycle trooper until 2013. Bates joined the governor’s protection detail, known as the State Police Executive Protective Unit, in October 2013 and served with the unit for three years before accepting a promotion to special agent with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office General Investigations Section. In July 2017, he became a trooper-pilot with the Virginia State Police Aviation Unit.

Trooper Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter.