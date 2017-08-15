Council approves funding for scaled back Oceanfront holiday light show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council has approved funding for a scaled back version of the holiday light show at the Oceanfront.

City Manager Dave Hansen suggested canceling the 2017 Holiday Lights at the Beach. In the Holiday Lights at the Beach policy report, Hansen said the harsh ocean environment, an aging display and other factors are compromising the safety of both workers and Oceanfront visitors.

The program costs an average of $448,000 a year and brings in an average of $452,000 a year.

The city proposed four possible alternatives for the 2017 light show, one of which was to instead put on a smaller scale show.

On Tuesday, WAVY’s Joe Fisher reports council approved $250,000 for the 2017 Holiday Lights at the Beach.

10 On Your Side posted a poll on the WAVY Facebook page about the issue, asking viewers what they thought should be done with the show. Over 1,600 people voted. Fifty-four percent of them said to keep the show as is, but to rehabilitate the light displays. According to the city’s Holiday Lights report, that option would cost $1.2 million.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.