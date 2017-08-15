Construction to begin later this month on Virginia Indian Tribute in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Preserving rich traditions of Virginia’s Native American tribes is ongoing across the Commonwealth from the sounds to the sights. Now a model at the State Capitol will soon become a public display of the legacy they have developed over thousands of years.

“It’s in the shape of a labyrinth, and it’s to serve as a meditation space for visitors to either walk the labyrinth or sit and contemplate,” explains Colleen Dugan Messick, Executive Director of the Virginia Capitol Foundation.

What is called the Virginia Indian Tribute has been in the works since 2005 with legislation at the General Assembly. In 2012, the Virginia Indian Commemorative Commission approved the final design, Mantle.

A reflecting pool will include names of 20 rivers associated with indigenous people across Virginia: Potomac, Occoquan, Yeocomico, Wicomico, Machipongo, Rappahannock, Piankatank, Mattaponi, Pamunkey, Poropotank, Poquoson, Chickahominy, Powhatan, Chesapeake, Nansemond, Nottoway, Meherrin, Appomattox, Roanoke and Shenandoah.

The Department of General Services said Monday construction is expected to begin later in August. It is expected to be completed in December.

Two two magnolia trees from Capitol Square are being removed this week.