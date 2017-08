PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Hurrah Players and they were here to tell us about their production of Pinkalicious: The Musical! It’s a delightful show based on the popular children’s book series.

Candice Heidelberg-Denison was here to tell us more.

Pinkalicious: The Musical

Friday – Sunday

The Kroc Center – Norfolk

Tickets & Information:

HurrahPlayers.com

(757) 627-5437