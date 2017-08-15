2 injured in head-on collision in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Suffolk Tuesday.

Police and medics were called to the 5000 block of Godwin Boulevard around 4:41 p.m. According to authorities, the crash involved a Hyundai four-door and a Ford Freestyle SUV.

Godwin Boulevard was completely shut down following the accident, but traffic is now being alternated.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

