2 horses from Virginia farm test positive for Equine Herpesvirus

CULPEPER, Va. (WAVY) — Two horses from the same farm tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus within the last week, according to officials with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Officials say a horse on a farm in Culpeper was taken to an equine hospital in Leesburg after it had been showing neurological signs.

It was confirmed the next day the horse was diagnosed with Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). Officials say the horse remains isolated while undergoing supportive care.

On Aug. 14, a horse from the same farm was euthanized after it had developed a fever as well as neurological symptoms.

The horse was later diagnosed with the virus. Officials say the farm has been quarantined.

Officials say symptoms of the infection can include fever, difficulty urinating, depression, and stumbling or weakness. The infection can not be transmitted to people.

More information about Equine Herpesvirus can be found at this link.