Vigil in Durham interrupted when protesters show up

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vigil for Charlottesville in Durham Sunday evening was interrupted and turned confrontational when protesters showed up yelling obscenities and chanting at the crowd.

One man grabbed a bull horn and used a profane word to point out that a Confederate memorial was nearby the location at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham.

Hundreds attended the vigil, which was organized by Indivisible Triangle Daily Call to Action after the violence and deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

The vocal group that interrupted the vigil Sunday the event was not a true representation of the issues in Charlottesville.

“There’s a Confederate memorial right f—–g there,” the man with a bull horn yelled as nearby small children were being held in their parents’ arms.

A group also chanted several things including “If you are here for Charlottesville come with us!” It’s not clear who the group was.

The event was called “Vigil in Support of Racial Justice and Equality and Opposition to White Supremacy and Hatred,” according to an organizer.