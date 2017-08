PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle overturned Monday on the exit ramp from Interstate 264 west to Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth.

VDOT says the exit ramp is currently closed.

Pictures from the scene show an overturned vehicle near the woods, with several people standing nearby.

Accident: WB on I-264 at MM5 in Portsmouth. Exit ramp closed. Potential Delays.6:54PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) August 14, 2017