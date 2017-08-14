Tools, equipment stolen from Rodanthe bridge construction site

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities say tools and equipment were stolen from the new inlet bridge project along Highway 12 in Rodanthe.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says the theft happened sometime between the evening hours of Aug. 8 and the early morning hours of Aug. 9. The suspect or suspects forced their way into several trailers at the job sit and stole a large amount of power and hand tools, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you know anything about the theft, or saw any suspicious activity during that time frame is asked to call Dare County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Doug Oberbeck at 252-475-9355 or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Officer Jay Eddy at 252-216-8724.