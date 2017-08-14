Protesters fill the streets in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of downtown Richmond late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Video and pictures show the demonstrators carrying anti-fascists flags and chanting anti-Confederate phrases. Many people yelled, demanding the city remove the Civil War era monuments dedicated to war heroes.

Police say demonstrators marched along the city’s famous Monument Avenue in the Fan District towards the VCU area. One person was even seen climbing on the statue of JEB Stuart and waving a flag.

The Richmond city police chief says his officers were prepared for the large crowds after seeing what happened in Charlottesville the days before. One person was killed in those demonstrations. So far, there are no reports of serious injuries after the movements in Richmond.

During last night’s march, police closed several streets.