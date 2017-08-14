Portsmouth police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Hot Zone

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a Portsmouth business.

The robbery happened in the early morning hours of July 23. Police say two suspects robbed the Hot Zone gaming center and every one inside.

No was injured.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Quavon L. Greene, of Norfolk, was arrested and charged with robbery, grand larceny, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of kidnapping/abduction, credit card theft and wearing a mask in a public place.