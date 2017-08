HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a bank robbery at an Old Point National Bank branch in Hampton.

Hampton police spokesperson Ashley Jenrette tells WAVY.com the robbery was reported just after 9:30 a.m.

The robbery happened at the Old Point Phoebus branch on Mellen Street.

No injuries have been reported, according to Jenrette.

