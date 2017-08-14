ODU holds first scrimmage of fall camp, Wilder notes needed improvement

NORFOLK (WAVY) – There were some big plays you’d expect to see from and Old Dominion offense. Ray Lawry, who’s heading into his senior season, took a handoff and sprinted 44 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

Redshirt-freshman Drayton Arnold connected with Hasaan Patterson for a 99-yard touchdown, and sophomore Blake LaRussa looked very steady guiding the Monarch offense. All that said, there are a number of execution issues that stood out for coach Bobby Wilder in his team’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

“Effort was phenomenal out of all 105 that played today, but I am very grateful this was not the opening of the season,” said Wilder, who’s team opens up with Albany on Sept. 2. “I feel fortunate we got three weeks to go.

“We had mistakes, we had turnovers, we had penalties, we had sacks, our starting corner Brandon Addison gave up a 99-yard touchdown pass. So, there were a lot of things that happened today that you’re grateful it was just a scrimmage.”