‘Obamacare’ tops list of concerns at Norfolk congressional town hall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Many of the residents who attended a congressional town hall Monday in Norfolk expressed concerns over the uncertainty of the Affordable Care Act.

Representative Bobby Scott briefed hundreds of people on what’s been unfolding over the last few months in Washington, D.C. The town hall went on for more than two hours at Norview High School.

Much of Monday’s conversation focused on the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This comes after three failed attempts to pass either a repeal or a repeal and replace of the bill in Congress.

Congressman Scott addressed the next steps for the issue and a possible bipartisan effort coming out of the Senate.

Scott says he supports a revisions to the ACA that get more people insured at a lower cost. He says the best of the recent Republican proposals would have cut insurance for about 16 million Americans.

The congressman criticized the Trump administration for not enforcing the individual mandate requiring Americans to either get insurance or pay a fine.

“It’s doing okay if you enforce the law. This administration has figured out how to sabotage it. There’s a difference between the Affordable Care Act dying and this administration killing it.”

Hearings on the bipartisan effort to stabilize the health insurance market are expected to begin after Labor Day.