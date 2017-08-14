Norfolk man charged for allegedly shooting into neighbor’s house

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting into his neighbor’s home.

Around 12 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a gunshot disturbance in the 1100 block of Tallwood Street. Once on scene, a man told police that his neighbor somehow got into his home. The neighbor was able to get the man out, but police say when the man was outside, he fired a gun toward the home. The neighbor’s door was hit.

Police set up a perimeter around the suspect’s home, and when he came out, he was arrested.

Nathan N. O’Neal was charged with attempted malicious wounding.