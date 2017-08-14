Norfolk coffee shop owner recovers customer’s stolen purse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Co-owner Walter Bordeaux says Saturday was a good day at The Coffee Tree on Colonial Avenue.

“Everything was going great. We had plenty of customers,” he said.

A customer was seated outside, not far from where Bordeaux stood, when there was a commotion.

“The customer runs around the corner here and screams, ‘They stole my purse!’ As soon as they said that, without any hesitation, I just took off running.”

Surveillance video shows several young people running down the street. Bordeaux eventually caught up with some of the group and asked a question, he said.

“‘Why are you doing this to your community? You know? Because I want to be a part of this community. Why are you doing this?'”

At that point, someone dropped the purse and Bordeaux returned it to the customer, he said.

“I’m glad nothing escalated. I’m glad they were just kids. I’m glad they didn’t put up a fight and I hope they see the error of their ways,” Bordeaux said.

He and co-owner Dee Stewart took over the shop two months ago. It was a dream for them. Bordeaux said wants the community to know he supports them — and needs their support, too.

“They were good kids. They just made a mistake, and I hope that they learn from that mistake, but I just want to let everybody know, we do support our community.”

Police said detectives are investigating.