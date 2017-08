CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Moyock Fire Department will host a blood drive on Sept. 9 along with the American Red Cross.

The drive will be held at the fire department, located at 108 Fire Station Court from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are available, but donors are encouraged to call 800-733-2767 or go online and enter “MFD” to schedule an appointment.