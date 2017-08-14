McAuliffe making economic announcement in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is set to make an economic announcement Monday in Virginia Beach.

The announcement is one of multiple stops the governor has scheduled for Monday across Southside Hampton Roads.

The Virginia Beach announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the LifeNet Health Headquarters on Concert Drive. The nature of McAuliffe’s announcement is unclear.

According to his official schedule, McAuliffe is scheduled to provide remarks at the annual Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials meeting earlier in the day.

That meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.

The governor is then expected to speak at launch of an education initiative at Norview High School at 10:30 a.m.

Following the Virginia Beach announcement, McAuliffe will head to Portsmouth for the grand opening of Legend Brew Pub at 3:30 p.m.

Legend opened its doors in Portsmouth for the first time for a VIP opening in late-July. The city is now home to Legend Brewing’s Portsmouth Depot.

Stay with WAVY updates on the governor’s Hampton Roads visit.