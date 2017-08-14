Man with ties to Hampton Roads injured in Charlottesville clashes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – As the fallout continues after the weekend clashes in Charlottesville, dozens of people are recovering from their injuries. One man, from Suffolk, was among those hurt.

Deandre Harris once lived in Suffolk but moved to Charlottesville a couple years ago. His family still lives in Hampton Roads.

Graphic video shows what happened to him on Saturday. It begins with a man on the ground. As he gets up, the man is pushed back down, then kicked and beaten by several men.

Struggling to maintain his balance and with a bloody face, the man — now identified as Deandre Harris — eventually runs off. He explained that his injuries are extensive.

“I had to get eight staples in my head to seal it back up. I broke my wrist right here. I busted my lip. I chipped my tooth,” Harris said.

The entire scene was captured Saturday by The Daily Caller News Foundation, based in Washington, D.C.

Warning: This video is considered graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Harris was just one of more than 30 people injured during the chaotic clashes in Charlottesville over the weekend.

“I was losing so much blood, the people at the hospital told me I was lucky,” Harris said.

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was killed after a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters who clashed with white nationalists who were in town protesting the removal of a Confederate statue. Two troopers died in a helicopter crash while helping patrol the area.

Harris says he’s alive thanks to a stranger he only knows as Karen.

“She talked to me and kept me calm and really kept me awake. I was fading and she woke me up,” Harris said.

Harris started an online account to raise money for medical bills. He collected more than $100,000 in just 24 hours, but is no longer accepting donations.