Man caught with unloaded gun, dozens of bullets at PHF

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was caught with an unloaded gun and dozens of bullets in a carry-on bag over the weekend at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officials say officers detected a .38 caliber handgun in the man’s bag at a security checkpoint on Sunday.

Officials say this was five days after a Camden County woman was caught at the airport with a loaded handgun.

The gun that the man was found with was unloaded, but officials say there were 15 bullets loose in the bag — as well as another 50 bullets in an ammunition box.

Officials say the man has been cited on a weapons charge.