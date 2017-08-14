Interior Design Ideas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our friends from Shore Gallery & Design are always stopping by the studio to freshen up the decor on our set. The welcome change keeps our set looking fresh. If you want to do the same but aren’t sure where to start – Kathleen and her team can help!

Before she headed out on vacation our Kerri Furey stopped by their store to help you find the perfect look for your space from furnishings to accessories.

Shore Gallery & Design

1556 Laskin Road #138

Virginia Beach

(757) 422-1285

ShoreGallery.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Shore Gallery & Design.