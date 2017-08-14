FBI, Homeland Security investigation in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement agents are on the scene of an investigation on Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth.

A spokesperson with Homeland Security confirmed there is an ongoing investigation involving the FBI and Homeland Security.

Neighbors say it is a very large scene and that part of Columbus Avenue is blocked off at the moment.

