Police investigating shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are on scene investigating a shooting in the 5600 block of Summit Arch, Sunday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call for a report of a gunshot wound at 2:24 p.m. Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Virginia Beach Police spokesperson says the victim has been taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police are searching the area for a male suspect driving a white-colored sedan with out-of-state license plates, possibly New York tags.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

No further information is available at this time.

