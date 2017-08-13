Hampton Roads communities gather in unity for Charlottesville

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Numerous groups came together Sunday to stand up against hatred and show their support for the city of Charlottesville following Saturday’s violent events.

More than a hundred people attended a unity vigil near Virginia Beach Town Center. The event, hosted by Hampton Roads Grassroots Progressive Coalition, lasted more than an hour. Religious leaders, community members, as well as people who were in Charlottesville were in attendance.

Organizers say they were shocked by what happened there and they wanted to give people here in Virginia Beach the chance to grieve, recover, and figure out how to move forward.

“I think that this is a good start. I know there are other meetings happening today in Williamsburg and Newport News, and I’m sure all over the country as well, but I think what we need to do again, as one of our speakers suggested, is understand that these folks are not going to give up. As a community need to come together and figure out how we’re going to address this problem,” says Event Organizer Ron Roe.

Williamsburg Solidarity Alliance says that over 200 people showed up for a vigil at Merchant’s Square. In Newport News, Peninsula Voices for Change held a rally in the downtown area of the city. Numerous officials and political candidates joined the group, Middle Peninsula Against Hate, for a rally in Gloucester.

10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly will have more from those who attended Virginia Beach’s event, including a woman who was in Charlottesville, on WAVY News beginning at 11 p.m.