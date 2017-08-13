Four men shot at a party overnight in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police responded to a party in the 8700 block of South Quay Road early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received the emergency call around 12:13 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to find four men with gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries. One victim still in the hospital is listed in critical condition, and another still in the hospital has non-life threatening injuries. The other two victims have been treated and released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police have not release any information regarding suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

