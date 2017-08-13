EVMS students clean up P.B. Young Sr. Elementary

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – School is not back in session quite yet, but today the halls of P.B. Young Sr. Elementary were filled with students from Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Cutting paper and coloring signs may not be what you’d expect first-year students at Eastern Virginia Medical School to be doing on a rainy Saturday morning.

It’s all part of EVMS’ Community Impact Day. For at least the last 5 years, the school has helped the teachers and staff at P.B. Young Sr. Elementary get ready for the upcoming year.

“We want to show that EVMS is committed to help improve the health of our community by certainly some of the most vulnerable, and allowing them to have opportunities to see that they can have an environment that is filled with opportunity to be healthier but to also advance education,” said Dr. Cynthia Romero, who is the director of the M. Foscue Brock Institute for Community and Global Health at EVMS.

The EVMS students did everything from creating bulletin boards to stuffing backpacks with school supplies. While their artistic skills may not be needed in the emergency room, they know what they’re doing can make a difference.

Davide Le, a student at EVMS, said, “A lot of us are hoping to go into like general medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, that what I’m really interested in. It helps us feel a little more connected to the individual populations that we’re going to be serving in the future.”

They believe by helping those in need, even just by decorating their school, they’re taking a step to end the cycle of poverty.

Dr. Romero said, “The patients and the families that they’re going to be serving, especially from this most vulnerable neighborhood, are people who have the equal opportunity to have a brighter future as well.”