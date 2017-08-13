Charlottesville Mayor calls alleged car-ramming ‘terrorism’

In this undated photo, Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer poses for a photo outside city hall in Charlottesville, Va. Signer has become the target of anonymous Twitter trolls’ hate-filled, Anti-Semitic messages after condemning a weekend protest over the planned removal of a Confederate monument. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called the killing of a 32-year-old woman and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a “terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon.”

He made the comments in an interview Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally.

The car’s driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

The rally’s purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

 