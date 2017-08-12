Pursuit leads police from Chesapeake to Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A police pursuit that started in Chesapeake ended in Portsmouth Friday night, according to emergency dispatchers.

The chase began at the intersection of S. Military Highway and Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake around 11:41 p.m. Dispatchers say the pursuit went onto Interstate 64 into Portsmouth and ultimately ended in the 4400 block of George Washington Highway.

There were no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.