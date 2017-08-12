Portsmouth Police investigate fatal stabbing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead after an overnight stabbing in Portsmouth.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Maple Avenue at 12:02 a.m. Saturday. They say the dispatch call was for a man who was injured and bleeding.

When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso. Medics took the man to the hospital where he later died.

Officials have not released the name of the victim or any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

