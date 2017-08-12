Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society analyzes animals with multi-step program

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – For the last three weeks, we’ve taken you across Hampton Roads for “Clear the Shelters.” It’s a nationwide event that is all about getting animals out of their cages and into forever homes.

WAVY TV 10 is partnering with 14 local shelters and so far, 1,220 animals have been adopted!

This week, we visited the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, where they have a unique way of working with some of their animals. There, they want their animals to be comfortable, both physically and emotionally.

“Keeping them engaged and learning is very, very important for their sanity,” said Executive Director Nichola Redmond. “We have a program that’s essentially an enrichment program where the dogs start working on commands so that they have a basic obedience background before they’re placed into a home.”

When animals come through their doors, they begin a 3-part behavior analysis. They even have color-coded collars for each animal’s energy level. Many dogs they see spent most of their lives tethered outside, isolated and not socialized. So, through their program, trainers work to make sure the animals are ready to seamlessly transition into life with a family.

Redmond said, “They’re not broken, there is nothing wrong with them.” She also says during Clear the Shelters, they’ve seen an increase in people coming in and animals going out. Some of those animals have spent a little bit longer than normal inside the shelter.

“It’s really brought attention to animals in the shelter that people may not have sort of looked at,” said Redmond. Those animals include older pets or ones with physical injuries.

But regardless of what you’re looking for, Redmond just hopes you’ll consider these furry friends who are looking for a family to love. “These animals need homes,” said Redmond.

The Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society is offering adoption specials during Clear the Shelters. During the initiative, you can get 50% off adoption fees for pets one year and older. On August 19th, you can get 50% off adoption fees on all pets.