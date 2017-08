ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Sate Police have are saying two people are dead after a helicopter crashed, Saturday evening.

VSP says the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened in a wooden area near a home on Old Farm Road. No one on the ground was hurt.

NBC News is reporting that the victims of the crash were Virginia State troopers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.