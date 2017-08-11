Woman charged in husband’s murder denied bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman charged in her husband’s murder in Virginia Beach will not get bond.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports Breanna Sullivan was denied bond in a court hearing Friday morning. She was also denied bond in a hearing last month.

Sullivan is charged in the July shooting death of her husband, 26-year-old Antonio Sullivan.

10 On Your Side fond a string of incidents dating back to 2014 in which Antonio was arrested and charged with abusing his wife. In multiple instances abuse charges and protective orders against Antonio Sullivan were nolle prossed.

In court Friday, it was revealed that the charges against him were withdrawn after someone else contact police on Breanna’s behalf.

Jason Marks spoke with Breanna Sullivan’s attorney, James Broccoletti, Friday, who claims she acted in self-defense.

