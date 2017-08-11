Woman arrested in 7 OBX breaking and entering cases

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A Currituck County woman was arrested in connection to a series of breaking and entering cases in the Outer Banks.

According to police, the similarities in the crimes led detectives to believe that the incidents were related. Police say each time, the offense happened during the day, there was no forced entry and only cash was stolen, while valuable electronics were left behind.

Taylor Riell, 27, was charged with seven counts of felony breaking and entering and seven counts of felony larceny.

Police say Riell was identified as a suspect thanks to tips from witnesses who thought she was acting suspiciously. That, along with other evidence collected during each investigation, was shared between investigators during a weekly Crime Line meeting. Based on the combined information, police were ultimately developed Riell as the main suspect.

Authorities say Riell got into the homes she stole from by either finding unlocked doors or windows or by using a code she’d been entrusted with through her employment at a local cleaning service. She allegedly targeted vacation rentals, according to police.

Seven hours — one in Nags Head and six in Kill Devil Hills — were burglarized.

Riell was arrested on Thursday and placed under a $14,000 secure bond.