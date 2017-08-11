Va. Beach Sheriff’s Office seeking books for inmates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Virginia Beach is looking for donations of books for a library that serves jail inmates.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says its jail’s library is stocked only with donations, which have to be replaced as the books become damaged or worn out. The sheriff’s office says the library serves 1,400 inmates and typically houses about 3,500 volumes ranging from self-help books to mysteries.

There are some restrictions on the books the sheriff’s office will accept for the library. The books can’t be hardcover and can’t contain sexually explicit material or advocate violence. Technical books like electrical or plumbing manuals won’t be accepted either. The sheriff’s office says those could compromise the facility’s security.

The jail posted a photo to Facebook Wednesday after the Chrysler Museum of Art donated 200 art books for inmates.

Donations can be made to the Correctional Center at 2501 James Madison Boulevard and dropped off at visitation between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. They can also be dropped off at the Administration Lobby between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.