Two NASA official eclipse viewing locations in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – There are currently two official NASA solar eclipse viewing locations in our region on Monday, August 21.

The Stem in the Sky eclipse event at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center is from noon to 4:30 p.m. The eclipse is expected to have 81 percent coverage from this location. Special eclipse shades will be available.

Old Dominion University is hosting the other official NASA event in the Hampton Roads area. Eclipse viewers will gather in front of the Webb Center on Kaufman Mall at the Pretlow Planetarium from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. There will be free eclipse shades and solar filtered telescopes on hand for the event. In Norfolk, you can expect a 90 percent blockage of the sun. The eclipse starts at 1:21 p.m. at this location, with the maximum eclipse at 2:47 p.m.

In order to be selected as an official NASA event, it must:

Have a safety plan that meets or exceeds NASA’s safety plan requirements Have a 2017 Eclipse Subject Matter Expert (SME) who has agreed to attend and support the event.

Click here to view all NASA Official Event Locations across the country.

There are many more local solar eclipse viewing parties. Click here for the complete list.