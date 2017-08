PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A truck flipped on Interstate 264 West Friday morning, causing a ramp to close.

VDOT said Friday the west exit ramp at Frederick Boulevard was closed because of the crash.

Virginia State Police dispatch says it was alerted to the overturned truck just before 8:45 a.m. A traffic camera showed the truck completely flipped over off the shoulder of the exit ramp.

It is unknown how the truck flipped or if anyone was hurt.

