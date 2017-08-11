Tropical depression could form in the Atlantic this weekend

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WAVY) — The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression could form over the west Atlantic this weekend.

According to the NHC, there is a broad area of low pressure located about 300 miles east of the Turks and Caicos Islands that has a 40 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 60 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

Unfavorable conditions have limited significant development over the past few days. However, the NHC says environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive during the next day or two.

The low is forecast to move generally northwestward through the weekend and is likely to turn northeastward away from the United States early next week, according to the NHC.

Get updates on the system’s developments through WAVY’s Super Doppler 10 Online forecast, the WAVY Weather App and the WAVY Weather Blogs.

A tropical depression could form over the W Atlantic this weekend & is likely to turn northeastward next week. #99L https://t.co/CYh0ifpqN4 pic.twitter.com/MdGQuCHiZq — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 11, 2017