State police investigate property theft allegation at Gloucester school bus garage

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are looking into an allegation of property theft at a Gloucester County school bus garage off George Washington Memorial Highway.

The suspect worked at that garage, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

State police said their investigation started in June, at the request of Gloucester County Public Schools. Authorities have not named the suspect and it is not clear what he is alleged to have taken.

The sheriff’s office said their cars would go to that garage for maintenance up until nine years ago and the suspect, who was a supervisor, worked on them.

According to deputies, although the sheriff’s office had a working relationship with the suspect, he was not one of their employees, but he had a family member who was a former deputy. For those reasons, the sheriff’s office and Commonwealth’s Attorney decided it was best for state police to do an independent investigation, a spokesperson said.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

Charles Records, chair of the Gloucester County School Board, said he could not comment on personnel matters.

WAVY News left a message with Commonwealth’s Attorney Holly Smith and Gloucester County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons.