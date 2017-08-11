Redskins LB Trent Murphy out for entire 2017 NFL season

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple reports are out that Washington Redskins Linebacker Trent Murphy will miss the entire 2017 NFL season with a torn ACL.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network. Murphy went down against the Ravens during the Redskins’ first preseason game, Thursday night.

#Redskins OLB Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL, per @MikeGarafolo & me, based on initial MRI. Already suspended 4 games, now out for 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017

Murphy is coming off a season that saw him play in all 16 games. He was originally suspended for the first four games of the season due to violating the league’s PED policy.

The WAVY Sportswrap will have more on this on WAVY News beginning at 6 p.m.