Redskins LB Trent Murphy out for entire 2017 NFL season

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple reports are out that Washington Redskins Linebacker Trent Murphy will miss the entire 2017 NFL season with a torn ACL.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network. Murphy went down against the Ravens during the Redskins’ first preseason game, Thursday night.

Murphy is coming off a season that saw him play in all 16 games. He was originally suspended for the first four games of the season due to violating the league’s PED policy.

