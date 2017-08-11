Raw sewage overflow closes Lancaster County boat ramp

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An overflow of raw sewage has closed a boat ramp in Lancaster County.

The Virginia Department of Health says it happened on Thursday at the Windmill Point Marina at 40 Windjammer Lane.

The overflow was at the public boat ramp and drained into the adjacent marina basin.

The health department has closed the boat ramp due to the public health concerns. Once the spill dissipates and testing of the water confirms there is no longer a public health risk, the ramp will reopen.

Boaters in the area should minimize exposure to the water by rinsing or washing anything that comes into contact with it. If you accidentally ingest the water, health officials recommend drinking plenty of fresh water.