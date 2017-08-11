Rabid raccoon found near Columbia St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A rabid raccoon was found in Portsmouth Tuesday.

The raccoon was found at a home on Columbia Street. Someone called Animal Control and said the raccoon was acting lethargic. The raccoon was captured and tested for rabies.

Positive test results came back Friday.

This is the third rabid raccoon found in Portsmouth in a week. Two others were found in other areas of the city.

To keep rabid animals away, get rid of outdoor food sources around your house, avoid contact with wild animals or strays and vaccinate your pets against rabies — it’s the law.