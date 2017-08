NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three people took the time and effort to show support for the Newport News Police Department.

Norman Cheeseman, Shawney Cheeseman and Atiba Harris had a cookout with burgers, hot dogs and sausage for officers in the police headquarters parking lot.

Newport News police spokesperson MPO Brandon Maynard said in an email to WAVY.com Friday that he wanted to thank Norman, Shawney and Atiba for their kindness.

